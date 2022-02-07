Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Raised to 120.00 at Societe Generale

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Societe Generale from 114.00 to 120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DNKEY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of DNKEY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.56. 29,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.90. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.