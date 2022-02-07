Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Raised to 160.00 at UBS Group

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Shares of DNKEY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

