DAOstack One Day Trading Volume Hits $185,126.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $185,126.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,902.40 or 0.99853484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00071924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00023373 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00442682 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001382 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

