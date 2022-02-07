Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Darsana Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,416 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical makes up about 3.8% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned about 2.84% of Inari Medical worth $115,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after buying an additional 329,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after buying an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,500 shares of company stock worth $11,048,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $73.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.42 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

