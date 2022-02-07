Darsana Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 10.3% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned 0.81% of Ferrari worth $313,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ferrari by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ferrari by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $230.13 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average of $235.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

