Darsana Capital Partners LP Invests $266.76 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,764,000. RH accounts for 8.8% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned 1.87% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,770,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $404.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.69 and its 200 day moving average is $610.06. RH has a 1 year low of $362.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

