Darsana Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Darsana Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,445 shares during the quarter. Gray Television makes up 0.7% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned 1.02% of Gray Television worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTN. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter worth $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $20.61 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

