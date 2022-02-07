Dash (DASH) Trading Up 23.1% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $190.00 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $116.57 or 0.00264564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006529 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018468 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,568,893 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

