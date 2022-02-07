Deccan Value Investors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,600 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 14.9% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned approximately 1.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $375,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.44 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

