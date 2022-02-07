Deccan Value Investors L.P. Has $227.95 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,066 shares during the period. Woodward makes up about 9.0% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 3.17% of Woodward worth $227,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Woodward by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 5.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD opened at $110.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

