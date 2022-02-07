Deccan Value Investors L.P. Has $266.16 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 10.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned 0.77% of TransDigm Group worth $266,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG opened at $619.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

