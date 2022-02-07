Deccan Value Investors L.P. Sells 12,700 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.4% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $186,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.09 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.