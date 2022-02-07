Deccan Value Investors L.P. Sells 31,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 14.7% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 0.14% of salesforce.com worth $372,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $219.23 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.63 and a 200-day moving average of $262.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,521 shares of company stock valued at $34,746,009. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

