Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $26,070.85 and approximately $15.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07121841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.37 or 0.99804214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

