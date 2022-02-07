Deeper Network One Day Volume Hits $2.65 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $105.28 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.96 or 0.07136280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.37 or 1.00062346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.