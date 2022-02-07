DeepOnion Trading 26% Higher This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $12,439.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00017446 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008920 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,631,575 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.