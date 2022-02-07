DeFi Bids Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $361,842.34 and approximately $4,979.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00110246 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,484,720 coins and its circulating supply is 24,501,351 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars.

