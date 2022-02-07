DeFi Pulse Index Market Cap Reaches $114.06 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $114.06 million and approximately $427,513.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for $204.04 or 0.00463692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00109474 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

