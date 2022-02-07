DeFiner 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $470,144.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $8.09 million and $470,144.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

