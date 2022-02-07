DeGate (DG) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. DeGate has a market cap of $16.94 million and $1.32 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.33 or 0.07160417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,150.12 or 1.00158611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006582 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.