DeHive (DHV) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, DeHive has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $433,717.67 and approximately $269,499.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.88 or 0.07131357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,948.92 or 1.00072610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00057819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006480 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

