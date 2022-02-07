Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $290,389.32 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $300,125.38.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. 614,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,445. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,357 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

