Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $300,125.38.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Delek US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

