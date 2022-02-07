Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Lowered to €110.00 at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from €151.00 ($169.66) to €110.00 ($123.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($179.78) to €153.00 ($171.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($156.18) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($195.51) to €171.00 ($192.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF remained flat at $$77.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

