DeltaChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00360890 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006476 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000902 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.01169081 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

