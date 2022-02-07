Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Down 4.3%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $70.83. Approximately 7,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 563,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

