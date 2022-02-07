DePay (DEPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39,453.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $39,453.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.54 or 0.07138597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.09 or 0.99717265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006548 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

