Dero Achieves Market Cap of $140.96 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.62 or 0.00028553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $140.96 million and $1.08 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 72.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,173,753 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

