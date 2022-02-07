Desjardins Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$68.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,142. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

