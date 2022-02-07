Desjardins Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$68.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.
Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,142. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $53.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
