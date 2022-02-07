Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sprott in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$51.99 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SII. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SII opened at C$43.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66. Sprott has a one year low of C$38.88 and a one year high of C$59.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

