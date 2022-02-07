Desjardins Comments on CI Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.15.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.13.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$23.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$16.63 and a 12 month high of C$30.88.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

