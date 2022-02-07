Desjardins Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BCE in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
