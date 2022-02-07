Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 110.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

