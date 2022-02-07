DFSocial Gaming Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $26,956.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.77 or 0.07179396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.62 or 0.99681300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006605 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

