DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of DHT opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $850.57 million, a P/E ratio of -249.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

