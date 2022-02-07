DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.68.
DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of DHT opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $850.57 million, a P/E ratio of -249.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHT (DHT)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.