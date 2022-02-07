DHT (NYSE:DHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

DHT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.53 million, a P/E ratio of -252.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DHT by 223.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 68,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in DHT by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

