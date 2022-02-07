Diamond Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Diamond has a market cap of $7.05 million and $15,763.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00004346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001529 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,662,898 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.