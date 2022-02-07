DigitalBits Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $355.01 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00264903 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006670 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

