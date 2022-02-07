DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,132 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of DigitalBridge Group worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

