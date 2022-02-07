DigitalNote Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $1.51 million and $1,891.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.86 or 0.00421784 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,936,410,877 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

