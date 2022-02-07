Digitex Price Down 5.2% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $212,697.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00108410 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

