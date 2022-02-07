Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.77% of General Mills worth $279,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $67.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

