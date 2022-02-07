Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $272.37 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $272,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $526.44 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $576.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

