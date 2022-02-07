Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 152,249 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,002,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Schlumberger worth $326,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

