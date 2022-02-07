Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) Plans to Raise $18 Million in February 11th IPO

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is planning to raise $18 million in an initial public offering on Friday, February 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,200,000 shares at $7.00-$9.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. generated $6.6 million in revenue and $100,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $123 million.

The Benchmark Company and Roth Capital Partners served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform primarily focused on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for the business formed in 2018 by our acquisitions of Huddled Masses, LLC (“Huddled Masses”) and Colossus Media, LLC (“Colossus Media”). Colossus Media operates our proprietary sell-side programmatic platform operating under the trademarked banner of Colossus SSP™ (“Colossus SSP”). Huddled Masses is the platform for the buy-side of our business. In 2020, we acquired Orange142, LLC (“Orange142”) to further bolster our overall programmatic buy-side advertising platform and to enhance our offerings across multiple industry verticals such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with particular emphasis on small- and mid-sized businesses (which we define as companies with revenue between $5 million and $500 million) transitioning into digital with growing digital media budgets. (Note: Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. revised its IPO’s unit offering terms in an S-1/A filing dated Feb. 7, 2022: The size was increased to 2.75 million units, up from 2.19 million units, and the price range was cut to $5.50 to $7.50, down from $7 to $9 each, to raise $17.88 million. A week ago, Direct Digital Holdings revamped its IPO to a unit offering of stock and warrants from a stock-only IPO and cut the deal’s size – to 2.19 million units, down from 4.0 million shares – while keeping the price range at $7 to $9 each – to raise $17.52 million, according to an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 31, 2022.) “.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 52 employees. The company is located at 1233 West Loop South, Suite 1170 Houston, TX 77027 and can be reached via phone at (832) 402-1051 or on the web at http://www.directdigitalholdings.com/.

