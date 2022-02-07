Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) is Leuthold Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned 14.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 37.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 317,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 87,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at $304,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $14.81 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (SPDN)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.