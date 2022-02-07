Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) is Leuthold Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned 14.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 37.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 317,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 87,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $14.81 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

