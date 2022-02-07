Discovery Value Fund Acquires New Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. I-Mab makes up 0.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in I-Mab by 9.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

