Discovery Value Fund Has $534.86 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Discovery Value Fund decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,640 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for about 15.7% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 1.37% of Roblox worth $534,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $580,805,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 97.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,064,000 after buying an additional 2,963,934 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $63.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

