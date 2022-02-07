Discovery Value Fund Has $95.44 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 2.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.20% of Coinbase Global worth $95,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of COIN stock opened at $194.44 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day moving average is $261.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,447 shares of company stock valued at $82,953,080.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.