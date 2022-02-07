Discovery Value Fund Purchases New Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,891,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,229,000. Lithium Americas makes up about 1.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 1.58% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

